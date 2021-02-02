APA Names Tommy Finkelstein EVP, Head Of Global Business & Legal Affairs

APA CEO Jim Gosnell has announced that former WarnerMedia Business Affairs Tommy Finkelstein will join APA as Vice President, Head of Global Business & Legal Affairs.

“Tommy is a seasoned professional with the knowledge, expertise and credentials so important to this vital role at our company,” said Gosnell. “He will be a great asset to APA, and we’re thrilled to have him join our senior executive ranks.”

At WarnerMedia, Finkelstein he negotiated deals relating to the development, production and distribution of original in-house, scripted and unscripted projects for HBO Max, TBS, TNT and TruTV.,Finkelstein also served as Vice President and Senior Counsel in HBO’s West Coast original programming department, where he served as the primary lawyer on Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Boardwalk Empire, Hung, In Treatment, and the final season of The Wire.

Prior to WarnerMedia and HBO, Finkelstein was Walden Media’s Director of Business & Legal Affairs on several theatrical feature films, including Narnia: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. He kicked off his entertainment career as a Program Attorney for ABC’s primetime network television programs. Before ABC, he was associated with the corporate department of the New York City law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.