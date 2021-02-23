Annecy Award Winner ‘My Favorite War’ Lands At EastWest Filmdistribution – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Vienna-based sales outfit EastWest Filmdistribution has taken world rights on My Favorite War, the animated feature doc that was an award winner at Annecy last year, where it world premiered. The film is eligible for this year’s Oscars and Annies.

Based on director’s Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen’s childhood memories of creating her own escape route from the totalitarian regime that was Soviet Latvia, the movie aims its pro-democracy message at a global, adult audience using cut-out animation and doc elements.

The story is as such: On discovering the remains of a German soldier in her sandbox, young Ilze wonders what is buried beneath state propaganda, and sets off on a voyage of discovery.

EastWest’s CEO Sasha Wieser said on the acquisition: “Rarely do we even consider acquiring animated feature films, but My Favorite War is unique in so many ways. It is at once moving and informative, charming and disturbing, beautiful and starkly frank – a truly original and timely cautionary tale of the human cost of totalitarianism. We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring this artful gem to audiences throughout the world.”

My Favorite War Latvian producer Guntis Trekteris (Ego Media) added, “Despite the pandemic, in 2020 the film has very successfully traveled around the festivals, winning numerous prizes in Europe, Asia and North America. We hope that the collaboration with our long-time partner EastWest Filmdistribution will bring it to audiences worldwide right at a time when theaters are opening again.”