Animation Guild & Black Artists Group To Host Panel On ‘Being Black In Animation’

In celebration of Black History Month, the Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839) and the Black Artists Group will host a webinar on February 16 that will explore the contributions of Black animation pioneers.

The discussion, titled Drawing Ourselves: Being Black in Animation, will feature the personal journeys of panelists Everett Downing Jr., co-director of the Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love; Sidney Clifton, executive producer of the animated TV series Black Panther; multiple Daytime Emmy-nominated animator Ron Myrick; and Carole Holliday, recipient of Black Women Animate’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The webinar will be moderated by supervising animation director Kimson Albert and Deborah Anderson, aka The BlkWmnAnimator.

“The effects of racism do not stop at the animation studio door,” said Local 839 business rep Steve Kaplan, “and we need to forge pathways into leadership positions for Black artists and writers in order to truly see change in our industry. We hope this event will spotlight and raise the voices of several pioneering Black animation artists as they share their experiences.”

“After the murder of George Floyd last year, many Animation Guild members recognized that we as a union needed to better engage Black artists and offer productive opportunities for dialogue” the union said in a statement. “We also vowed to create an environment so that Black artists and writers feel welcome to participate in union activities as well as lead them. Paving the way, Animation Guild facilities manager Jupey Krusho, along with several engaged union members, initiated the Black Artists Group.”

To register for the webinar, which is open to the public, click here. It can also be seen here.