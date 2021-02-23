Animation Vet Fred Seibert Launches New Production Company, FredFilms, And First-Look Deal With VIS Kids At ViacomCBS

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Seibert, a cable TV marketing pioneer who went on to become a producer of a number of successful animated series, has launched a new production entity called FredFilms.

The company has secured a first-look deal with VIS Kids, a division of ViacomCBS Networks International. Details of its initial slate of projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

Seibert’s producing credits include hits like Adventure Time, Bravest Warriors, The Fairly OddParents, Castlevania, Bravest Warriors and Bee & Puppycat. With demand for animation continuing to surge, FredFIlms will develop a range of long- and short-form animation series designed for linear TV and streaming.

Seibert will remain executive producer of two Netflix series: Castlevania, and the forthcoming return of Bee & PuppyCat in a new installment.

Related Story Broadcast And Cable TV Heavyweights Slate Virtual Upfronts In Familiar May Slots, But Other Moves Show Ad Traditions In Flux - Update

As president of Hanna-Barbera, Seibert oversaw the development of hit series like The Powerpuff Girls to Dexter’s Laboratory. He has also helped discover animated talent including Craig McCracken, Genndy Tartakovsky, Pendelton Ward and Seth MacFarlane.

Before making his mark in animation, Seibert was the founding creative director of MTV, developing the indelible “I Want My MTV” campaign. He also helped execute branding and promotion efforts at original Nickelodeon and Nick-at-Nite.

“Animation is having yet another golden age, driven, as always, by new technologies,” Seibert said. “The rise of streaming platforms has given animation studios a whole new landscape to have their innovative voices and stories told. And the success that many projects are finding in streaming, both adult and kid targeted series, has re-opened the eyes of executives at linear networks to invest in animation. With that said, I thought now was the perfect time to set up a new production company in which I can focus 100% of my energies on what I truly love to do: nurture fresh talent and emerging voices, and help bring to life amazing, cutting-edge animation.”

Nina Hahn, head of VIS Kids and SVP, Production & Development, Nickelodeon International, said the network said partnering with FredFilms will help “establish VIS Kids as an industry leader in kids content.”

Seibert has tapped Casey Gonzalez, a former Crunchyroll writer/producer and graphic novel editor, as development director of his new venture and Sarah Kessler as manager of development.