Animated Comedy ‘Prince Wawa’ From Tim Baltz, Lily Sullivan, ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators & Sony Pictures TV In The Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is going royal with its latest animated comedy development.

The network has handed a script commitment to Price Wawa, an animated comedy from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan and exec produced by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg.

The comedy centers around a naive merman prince, voiced by Baltz, who juggles life between the ocean, the only home he’s ever known, and his new life on land with his human mother in the breathtaking metropolis of Tampa, Florida.

Baltz, who stars in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and Sullivan, who appeared in Netflix’s sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, will write and exec produce Prince Wawa.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg will exec produce via their production company Counterbalance Entertainment along with Counterbalance head of development Dina Hillier.

It comes from Sony Pictures Television, where Counterbalance has an overall deal, and Fox Entertainment.

Baltz, who has also featured on Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and appeared in Veep and Parks & Recreation, previously co-created Shrink. Sullivan also hosts the podcast Going Deep on Stitcher Premium, and recently appeared in Charlie Brooker’s Netflix comedy special Death to 2020. She also created, wrote and starred in three seasons of Project Sammy’s Way, a digital spinoff of Project Runway.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg are behind New Line’s Harold & Kumar film franchise and Heald penned the Hot Tub Time Machine franchise for MGM. Season three of Cobra Kai recently launched on Netflix and reached the top of the streamer’s viewing list in 28 countries.

It is the latest animated project for the network, which is continuing to double down on the genre. A TV take on Hasbro’s popular mystery board game Clue is getting the animated treatment via eOne and Fox Entertainment-owned Bento Box Entertainment, The Knick creators are working on rideshare comedy Cocky, Bella and the Bulldogs writer Katie Greenway is writing hybrid animated-single-cam project Demi-God, Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler is working on a semi-autobiographical animated comedy and Daniel Cardenas Katz is developing Ocean Village.

The network just handed a formal series order to Dan Harmon for a show set in mythical ancient Greece, The Great North, from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, just launched on the network and was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, joining Bless The Harts and Duncanville as well as veteran series including The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers and upcoming series Housebroken.

Last year, Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn told Deadline that animation was a “key part” of its business and it wants to build on this legacy.

Baltz is repped by Jordan Tilzer at El Centro, CAA and attorney Cindy Gesner and Sullivan is repped by Odenkirk-Provissiero Ent, Gersh and attorney Cindy Gesner.