‘Animaniacs’ Renewed For Season 3 By Hulu

Hulu has given an early Season 3 renewal to Animaniacs, ahead of its season 2 launch later this year. Hulu has ordered a 10-episode third season of the popular animated series from Steven Spielberg, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation. The renewal was announced during Hulu’s presentation at the TCA press tour.

The series is coming off a successful first season, garnering the most social mentions of any Hulu Original to date over its opening weekend.

Animaniacs follows Yakko, Wakko and Dot as they wreak havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain who will also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serving as executive producers. Wellesley Wild serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.