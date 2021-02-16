‘Animal Kingdom’ Star Christina Ochoa Joins Cast Of Neal McDonough’s Western Sequel ‘Boon’

EXCLUSIVE: Animal Kingdom actress Christina Ochoa will star in Boon, the upcoming western sequel pic from Yellowstone‘s Neal McDonough.

Boon is a spiritual sequel to the movie Red Stone that takes place in the distant future and picks up with henchman Nick Boon (McDonough) trying to get on with his life. At the same time we learn, our Preacher, the widowed Catherine, played by Christiane Seidel, is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local criminal organization that is using her land for some unusual activities. When Boon and Catherine’s lives cross paths they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything they stand for.

Derek Presley, who directed the first installment, Red Stone, returns to helm Boon and is co-writing. Red Stone producer Jason Starne also returns for the sequel.

In addition to Ochoa, the film features Jake Melrose, James Madio, and John Patrick Jordan. Ruve McDonough produces alongside co-producer and Stephen Endelman, who is also lending his musical talents for the film’s score.

Ochoa recently starred in TNT’s Animal Kingdom as Renn Randall and in ABC’s A Million Little Things as Ashely Morales. She has also appeared in Valor, Blood Drive, Matador and I Hate My Teenage Daughter.

She is repped by repped by Buchwald.