Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

AMC Ent. Stock Rises More As Analyst Warns It’s Worth A Buck; GameStop Dips, Reddit Furor Grows – From Shares To Silver

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Taylor Sheridan’s Female Western ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Sets Summer Release

Warner Bros Logo
WB WB

Warner Bros. just announced that Taylor Sheridan’s New Line title Those Who Wish Me Dead will debut on May 14 this year.

Remember, that means both in theaters and on HBO Max on opening weekend.

The female-driven neo-Western which is set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness stars Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little and Jake Weber. Pic is based on Michael Kortya’s novel, previously adapted by Charles Leavitt and Michael Kortya.

Sheridan wrote and also produces. Other producers include Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen.

Deadline first broke the news back in 2019 about New Line and Bron Studios boarding Sheridan’s new western.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad