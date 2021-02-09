Producer-Screenwriter Angela Marie Hutchinson Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Click to Skip Ad
Angela Marie Hutchinson
A3

EXCLUSIVE: Angela Marie Hutchinson, who created and executive produces the Facebook Watch series Asking for a Friend, has signed with A3 Artists Agency within its alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division.

The producer-screenwriter’s Facebook series features Vanessa Simmons as host and is part of Facebook’s “We the Culture” initiative to celebrate Black voices. The Facebook Watch show dives into a number of topics including toxic relationships, politics, community activism and more.

Hutchinson also penned the OWN original holiday movie A Christmas for Mary, starring Vivica Fox and Jackée Harry. The romance follows up-and-coming journalist Lena Jones (Morgan Dixon) as she works to deliver a story that will impress her boss (Fox) ahead of the holidays. While on assignment, Lena learns more about her grandmother and uncovers a past full of cherished memories.

Hutchinson’s producing credits also include Hollywood Chaos, Diva Diaries, H.U.S.H. Hollywood’s Uncovered Sexual Harassment and The Breaking into Hollywood Show, for which she also wrote six episodes.

