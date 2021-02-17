Andy Cohen To Host Series ‘Ex Rated’, Exec Produce ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Revival For Peacock

Andy Cohen is to front and executive produce a provocative new format for Peacock, in which singletons brave unfiltered feedback from their exes. The NBCUniversal streamer also confirmed that he is involved in a reboot of The Real Housewives Of Miami.

Announced as part of a slate of Peacock shows on Wednesday at TCA, Ex Rated is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and UK production company Mighty Productions.

The format builds on the growing trend of people sending ‘exit surveys’ to their previous partners by subjecting singletons to raw reviews from their former lovers, rating them on everything from their personality to their sexual prowess and relationship skills.

The no-holds-barred series is aimed at empowering singles with insight on how they can improve their romantic experiences. It will be filmed in LA, with Ryan O’Dowd executive producing for BBC Studios. Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycoft executive produce for Mighty Productions. Eric Pankowski is the showrunner.

Separately, Peacock also confirmed that Cohen is executive producing a new season of The Real Housewives Of Miami. It is housed at Purveyors of Pop, with Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green also executive producing.

The Real Housewives has become an enormous franchise for Bravo/NBCUniversal and it is now making the leap to Peacock. The original Miami version broadcast for three seasons between 2011 and 2013 and casting is now underway for a new line-up for stars.