Andrew Koji Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed British and Japanese actor and martial arts expert, Andrew Koji, in all areas. The leading global talent and entertainment company will help expand his career throughout dramatic and creative acting work, as well as writing and directing.

Koji is currently shooting a prominent role in Sony’s Bullet Train for director David Leitch alongside an all-star cast, including Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon and Joey King, among others. Up next, he will star in Paramount’s G.I. Joe live-action spinoff, Snake Eyes, opposite Henry Golding.

Most recently, he starred in the Bruce Lee and Jonathan Tropper series, Warrior, which is now streaming on HBO Max. His other television credits include the Netflix’s The Innocents, Starz’s American Gods, and Netflix/BBC’s Peaky Blinders.

Koji continues to be represented by manager Larry Taube at Principal Entertainment, Charlie Cox at Eamonn Bedford in the UK, and attorney Derek Kroeger at Myman Greesnpan.