Golden Globes Surprises: Andra Day’s Win And More

The Golden Globes usually pop off a surprise or two in doling out its annual awards, and Sunday they continued the tradition in some marquee categories.

The most notable in what may be considered an upset was Andra Day, in her first acting role, winning the Actress in Motion Picture – Drama for Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, taking a strong category that included Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby and frontrunners Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan.

Other surprises tonight were easy to spot: even the winners themselves were shocked to hear their names called.

Day’s reaction was equaled the one by Jodie Foster, who won for STXfilms’ The Mauritanian. It was the third Golden Globe for the two-time Oscar winner — her last win for for The Silence of the Lambs in 1992. The Globes organizers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave Foster its career achievement honor, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, in 2013.

“I think you made a mistake. I’m a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again,” Foster said in her at-home speech.

Another mild surprise: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s Maria Bakalova seemed to have the most momentum going in for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy race (she already has accumulated several critics list honors and is up for the Critics Choice and SAG Awards). But it was Rosamund Pike playing a ruthless bilker in Netflix’s I Care a Lot who took the trophy. She had been nominated twice before for a Globe, for Gone Girl and The A Private War, but this was her first victory.

I bet I look like I care a lot. And I do, I care a lot,” said a clearly thrilled Pike in her speech.

In the Original Song category, Diane Warren was in the unusual position of not being the clear frontrunner, but her “Io Sí, (Seen)” from Netflix’s The Life Ahead, but she won tonight over buzzier entries like One Night In Miami‘s “Speak Now” from Leslie Odom Jr and Sam Ashworth and “Tigress & Tweed” from Day, Raphael Saadiq and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

As for the surprises who didn’t win tonight in film, Netflix’s Mank had come in with a leading six noms but left empty-handed. Also shut out was Focus Features’ buzzed Promising Young Woman and Sony Classics’ The Father. Both had four noms coming.

On the TV side, Mark Ruffalo won his first Golden Globe for HBO’s I Know This Much Is True. While Ruffalo is a multiple Globe nominee, Hugh Grant of HBO’s The Undoing has been considered a frontrunner in the category for Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series. The HFPA likes awarding global movie stars in the category, which went to Russell Crowe last year.

Schitt’s Creek topped Ted Lasso for best comedy series despite the HFPA’s penchant for recognizing new shows — the Apple TV+’s comedy has been the hottest freshman on the awards circuit so far. Still, its co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis, who is the heart of the show, did get recognition with a win for Actor in a Comedy Series.

While Schitt’s Creek did get a nice farewell with its first Golden Globes, for Comedy Series and Actress In a Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Dan Levy and Eugene Levy could not repeat their Emmy wins in very competitive categories.

HBO’s Lovecraft Country is a groundbreaking new series that became a cultural phenomenon. Already snubbed at the nomination stage with only one nom, for Drama Series, it was steamrolled by The Crown’s sweep of four wins including Drama Series.