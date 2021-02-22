‘American Idol’ And ‘60 Minutes’ Lead Sunday Ratings; Fox Animation Block Returns

ABC’s American Idol scored a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netted 6.51 million viewers on Sunday night, down a tenth from last week’s Season 19 premiere but enough to top primetime in the demo. The network also aired an episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.18M), which climbed two tenths in the demo, and The Rookie (0.5, 3.92M), which dipped.

ABC won the night overall in the 18-49 demo.

CBS won the night overall in viewers with an all-originals lineup led by 60 Minutes (0.7, 9.30M), which held steady in the demo and earned the night’s largest audience. The Equalizer (0.7, 7.88) took a two-tenths hit from last week’s strong time-slot premiere, while NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.74M) also dipped. NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 4.82M) held steady.

After Fox’s Sunday night lineup was derailed last week due to NASCAR weather delays, things were back on track starting with the debut of Cherries Wild (0.2, 698,000). It was followed by a heartfelt Marcia Wallace tribute episode of The Simpsons (0.5, 1.38M) along with freshman series The Great North (0.4, 1.16M), Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.21M) and Family Guy (0.5, 1.26M).

At NBC, reruns of Weakest Link and The Wall were followed by Dateline (0.3, 2.72M), which wrapped its run of “The Widower.” Meanwhile, the CW’s Sunday was practically a Xerox copy of last week’s Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates with Batwoman (0.1, 507,000) and Charmed (0.1, 316K).