‘American Gods’ Digital Collectibles Bow On New Blockchain Platform

“American Gods has the most amazing fans; they are incredibly engaged and supportive of the show,” said Erica Gadecki, partnership solutions at Fremantle. “Curio made it easy for us to engage with our fans in a meaningful and modern way, by creating a variety of digital experiences and collectibles for American Gods season three. Now fans of the show can share and interact in a deeper and more meaningful way with the content and characters they love.”

Curio’s platform enables producers to offer everything from never-before-seen digital engagements to brand ambassador programs that use digital merchandise as a passport for fans to exclusively access collectibles and VIP experiences.

“The Curio platform helps brands and content owners develop emotional connections with their biggest fans,” explained Rikin Mantri, COO of Curio. “Superfans are hardwired to do more with the things they love. Curio enables digital natives to flex, share, and own a piece of the action wherever they go, in a manner that is certified and authentic.”

The Curio team includes Juan Hernandez, former founder and CEO of Openfinance (a security token trading platform),Mantri, an entertainment and digital executive from William Morris Agency, Disney/ABC, and Monitor Deloitte; and Ben Arnon, CRO, who worked at Universal Pictures, Jersey Films, and Universal Music Group.