‘American Gods’ Digital Collectibles Bow On New Blockchain Platform

Fans of American Gods will now have new digital idols to worship. Starting today, Curio and show producer Fremantle will roll out of a series of digital experiences and collectibles for the popular Starz drama.
The American Gods digital collectibles are envisioned as the first in a series that will translate popular  entertainment brands, studios, and owners of content into a new fan experience. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) are a special type of cryptographic token using blockchain technology that represent something unique. One of the best examples is the CryptoKitties craze, which offered sets of unique icons for collectors.
The Curio platform at www.oncurio.com allows fans to own, share or trade digital items in a manner akin to physical trading cards of collectibles. Brands can easily license and monetize limited edition, rare, and exclusive digital assets based on their owned IP.

American Gods has the most amazing fans; they are incredibly engaged and supportive of the show,” said Erica Gadecki, partnership solutions at Fremantle. “Curio made it easy for us to engage with our fans in a meaningful and modern way, by creating a variety of digital experiences and collectibles for American Gods season three. Now fans of the show can share and interact in a deeper and more meaningful way with the content and characters they love.”

Curio’s platform enables producers to offer everything from never-before-seen digital engagements to brand ambassador programs that use digital merchandise as a passport for fans to exclusively access collectibles and VIP experiences.

“The Curio platform helps brands and content owners develop emotional connections with their biggest fans,” explained Rikin Mantri, COO of Curio. “Superfans are hardwired to do more with the things they love. Curio enables digital natives to flex, share, and own a piece of the action wherever they go, in a manner that is certified and authentic.”

The Curio team includes Juan Hernandez, former founder and CEO of Openfinance (a security token trading platform),Mantri, an entertainment and digital executive from William Morris Agency, Disney/ABC, and Monitor Deloitte; and Ben Arnon, CRO, who worked at Universal Pictures, Jersey Films, and Universal Music Group.

