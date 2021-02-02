AMC Networks Invests In ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Producer Shaftesbury

AMC Networks has struck a strategic partnership with Murdoch Mysteries and Slasher producer Shaftesbury.

The cable company has invested in the Canadian producer, giving it access to Shaftesbury’s slate and allowing it to expand its content and development capabilities north of the border.

Shaftesbury produces Murdoch Mysteries, which is one of the biggest shows for AMC Networks-owned Acorn TV as well as horror anthology Slasher, which was recently ordered for a fourth season by Shudder.

Shaftesbury CEO and Chairman Christina Jennings, who founded the company in 1987, will continue to lead the company alongside EVP Scott Garvie.

Jennings, Garvie and Shaftesbury board member Michael Levine will remain on Shaftesbury’s Board of Directors and will be joined by two new AMC Networks directors, Harold Gronenthal, EVP of Programming and Marketing for AMC Networks International, and Matt Graham, GM of the AMC Networks-owned Acorn TV streaming service.

Shaftesbury and its shareholders were advised on this strategic investment by RBC Capital Markets.

“This new partnership will leverage the broad expertise of AMC Networks and Shaftesbury to deliver significant growth opportunities for the development, production, distribution and reach of our content,” said Christina Jennings. “Getting Canadian stories and creative talent in front of the international market has always been Shaftesbury’s mission – this relationship will give us a big leg up.”

“Christina has built a world class production company with a long track record and reputation for creating high quality content that resonates in markets around the world,” added Josh Sapan, AMC Networks President and CEO. “Shaftesbury is an ideal partner for AMC Networks as we expand our focus on sourcing premium content and IP for distribution across our own platforms as well as to third parties. In addition, this partnership will give AMC Networks enhanced capabilities to expand our productions in Canada.”