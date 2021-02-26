AMC Networks’ ‘Better Call Saul’ To Return In First Quarter Of 2022

AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said Friday popular series Better Call Saul will likely return in the first quarter of 2022 after Covid-19 delays.

Production on the final season starts in New Mexico in March. On a conference call to discuss AMC’s financial results for the last three month of 2020, Carroll said he expects to have more clarity next quarter around the timing of other defining shows including Killing Eve. “We still have some shifting around” he said.

The Walking Dead universe is very much alive with its tenth season set to resume this weekend. Fear The Walking Dead returns in April for its sixth season. The Walking Dead: World Beyond has started production on its second and final season.

Production resumed in the second half of last year on Creepshow and upcoming Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Three shows, Gangs of London, A Discovery of Witches and Riviera broke into the top ten most-watched series on AMC+, driving viewership of the new streamer alongside The Walking Dead, execs said.

CEO Josh Sapan said a highly niche position keeps it on the right side of the increasingly crowded streaming wars with Discovery+ added last month and Paramount+ debuting next week. “Our services [AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK – rebranded from UMC] are quite different than ‘something for everyone’,” he said. “Discreet areas of editorial interest for individuals who associate with or want to find” British fare, horror, prestige content” don’t have to appeal to everyone in the family or to “spend and spend and spend in a gargantuan race for some subscriber number in a worldwide market.”

AMC Networks’ streaming subscribers passed 6 million at the end of last year. Sapan forecast the subs will exceed 9 million in 2021 and jump to between 20-25 million by 2025.

AMC shares are surging, up 17% in a down market.