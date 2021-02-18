AMC+ Acquires Trio Of Crime Dramas; ALLBLK Greenlights Kaye Singleton’s Biblical Drama Series ‘Covenant’

Sofia Pekkari in 'Cold Courage,' one of the three crime dramas AMC+ has acquired.

AMC+ announced on Thursday that it has has acquired the rights to three crime drama series: Cold Courage, Kin and Too Close.

The first to premiere on the streaming service is Lionsgate’s Cold Courage, which will hit AMC+ on Thursday, March 11. Based on the award-winning and best-selling novels from Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen, Cold Courage follows two women as they collide during a series of murders in present-day London. Mari (Pihla Viitala), a fierce psychologist, and Lia (Sofia Pekkari), a shy graphic artist, are drawn together through the “Studio” – a clandestine group of like-minded people operating off the grid, dedicated to righting the wrongs of the powerful, influential and corrupt.

John Simm appears as populist politician Arthur Fried and joins fellow cast-members Caroline Goodall and Arsher Ali. Jakob Eklund, Peter Coonan and Matteo Simoni also star.

The series was adapted for the screen by David Joss Buckley and Brendan Foley. Agneta Fagerstrom and Kadir Ferati Balci direct the series. The deal was negotiated by Kate Nexon on behalf of Lionsgate and Tiffany Tulba on behalf of AMC Networks.

From BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, Kin will launch this fall as an AMC+ Original and stars Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and Aidean Gillen.

Currently filming in Dublin, Ireland, Kin chronicles the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war and speaks to the unbreakable bonds of blood and family. Ciarán Hinds, Sam Keeley, Emmett J. Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy and newcomer Yasmin Seky also act in the film.

Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and Creative Wealth Media with support from Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). Peter McKenna serves as series showrunner/executive producer, writer and co-creator. Ciarán Donnelly also is co-creator. Diarmuid Goggins and Tessa Hoffe are the first and second block directors, respectively.

Executive producers are BRON Studios’ David Davoli, Samantha Thomas, Steven Thibault and Aaron L. Gilbert, Headline Pictures’ Christian Baute, Laurence Lenica, Frank Calderon, and Ciaran Donnelly. James Flynn and Morgan O’Sullivan are producing through their Metropolitan Films banner.Dermot Horan, David Crean and Shane Murphy are executive producers for RTÉ, Andrew Byrne for Screen Ireland and Fredrik Ljungberg, Nanna Mailand-Mercado and Filippa Wallestam are executive producers for NENT Group.

The deal was negotiated by Davoli on behalf of BRON Releasing and Noel Manzano and Rafael Gomez on behalf of AMC Networks.

Lastly All3Media International’s psychological thriller Too Close, featuring Chernobyl‘s Emily Watson, will debut later this year. A three-pard drama, Too Close centers on forensic psychiatrist Emma Robinson (Watson), who must assess criminal suspect Connie (Denise Gough) – only to fall victim to Connie’s insightful, yet manipulative nature. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents. Ultimately, the sessions are meant to uncover what happened on the night of someone’s death. To do that, Emma must find out the truth around Connie’s complex relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness (Thalissa Teixeira), which seemingly triggered Connie’s heinous behavior. James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi round out the cast.

AMC’s ALLBLK also announced on Thursday that it has greenlit a new anthology series from Kaye Singleton. Created by the Saints & Sinners actress, Covenant is a suspenseful drama where characters and stories fo the bible are thrust into a vicious dystopia of present-day, real-life situations. Each episode will reimagine a classic Bible store as it would take place in the modern world, inviting viewers to examine how sacred lessons of faith and love fit into today’s society.

Covenant will begin preproduction in March of this year. Singleton will serve as executive producer in association with Road 106 Films alongside ALLBLK executives, Nikki Love and Brett Dismuk.