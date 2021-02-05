Amazon’s ‘Outer Range’ Series Pauses Production Over Positive Covid-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Production was suspended last week on Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Outer Range starring Josh Brolin, sources said .

The decision was made after the show’s rigorous testing protocols, which follow industry safety guidelines, produced a positive result. The series is scheduled to resume filming on Monday, I have learned.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

The cast also includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos and Isabel Arraiza