Amazon Studios Restructures TV Programming; Marc Resteghini Upped To Head Of Development, Laura Lancaster Joins As Head Of Series

As the volume of Amazon Studios’ TV development, current series and overall deals increases, the company has moved in to restructure and streamline its programming operations.

Head of Drama Marc Resteghini has been elevated to US/Global Head of Development. Former NBC head of drama Laura Lancaster, most recently Alcon Television Group President, will join the company on March 1 as Head of Series, leading a department that will oversee the streamer’s returning shows through their life cycle. They will be among three direct reports to Amazon Studios co-heads of TV Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng (who also is COO). The third, head of IP & Talent Management, overseeing big franchise properties and overall deals, will be named later; executive search is currently underway for the position.

Under the previous structure, all programming departments, which handled development and current for Prime Video and IMDb TV, reported to Sanders and Cheng.

Now, reporting to Resteghini will be the heads of Drama, Comedy, Genre and Unscripted, who will oversee projects from inception through development until the end of their first season. That includes Kara Smith, who is succeeding Resteghini as Head of Drama Development; Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina in an expanded role; as well as Jon Wax (Head of Genre Development) and Chris Castallo (Head of Unscripted) who will continue in their roles. Head of Animation Melissa Wolfe will now report to Andolina.

Lancaster, who worked with Sanders and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at NBC, comes from Alcon Entertainment where she recently worked on the Prime Video series The Expanse and the upcoming anthology series Solos.