‘Upload’: Season 2 Of Amazon Series Adds Paulo Costanzo

EXCLUSIVE: Paulo Costanzo will recur on the second season of Amazon’s Upload from EP Greg Daniels as Matteo, a young charismatic leader prone to bouts of self-importance.

Upload follows a man who is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death by having his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets used to his new life and befriends his angel (real world handler), questions about his death arise.

The Toronto, Canada native played Evan R. Lawson for eight seasons on USA’s Royal Pains. He also directed three episodes of the series. Costanzo was also a regular on the second season of Designated Survivor for ABC and recurred on Syfy’s The Expanse and CBS All Access’ The Good Fight. He also played a critical role in four episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama The Night Of.

Costanzo played Michael Tribbiani on the Friends spinoff series Joey. His feature credits include such cult classics as Road Trip, Josie and the Pussycats and 40 Days and 40 Nights.

He is represented by Artists First, Gersh, Great North Artists Management in Toronto, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.