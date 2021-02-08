Amazon Orders TV Adaptation Of Jenny Han’s YA Novel Series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the YA novel series from Jenny Han, the author behind To All The Boys I Loved Before, is being turned into a television series for Amazon.

The streamer has ordered an eight-part series based on the book. Han wrote the pilot and will showrun with Haven showrunner and The Flash exec producer Gabrielle Stanton. It comes from wiip and Amazon Studios.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

First published by Simon & Schuster in 2013, the series is a trilogy of books following Isabel “Belly” Conklin in the summers she spends at Cousin’s Beach with her mother and older brother, along with her mother’s lifelong best friend and her sons.

The book series was previously optioned for a series adaptation by Lionsgate back in 2013.

Han will exec produce with Stanton, Karen Rosenfelt Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, and Hope Hartman.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” said Han. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

“Jenny Han has such a unique and authentic voice, her storytelling resonates so deeply with her millions of fans – we just love this show,” added Paul Lee, CEO, wiip. “We can’t wait to bring her timely series to a global audience with our friends at Amazon.”

“We love seeing Jenny Han’s relatable, rich storytelling in full force with The Summer I Turned Pretty,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “In bringing this beloved novel to life as a television series, Jenny’s distinct voice will resonate with our global Prime Video audience, who are eager for more smart, funny and authentic Young Adult content.”