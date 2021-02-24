Amazon’s IMDb TV Launches On Chromecast, Soon To Hit Android TV Devices In U.S.

IMDb TV, Amazon’s two-year-old, free streaming service, is now available as a stand-alone app on Chromecast with Google TV and will soon be on other Android TV OS devices in the U.S.

The distribution expansion follows recent launches of the IMDb TV app on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Sony Android TV devices. The IMDb TV app, featuring an extensive catalog of blockbuster movies and popular TV shows, will arrive on Android TV OS devices in the coming weeks.

Last fall, Google announced a significant shift after several years in the connected-TV business, saying it would bring Chromecast and Android TV together in a unified interface. The result is the product now known as Chromecast with Google TV.

IMDb TV, which started out as IMDb Freedive before later rebranding, features a mix of acquired titles and Amazon Studios originals like the soon-to-debut Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Notable library series on the service include 24, Mad Men, Schitt’s Creek and Fringe, and movies such as Minority Report, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In addition to the stand-alone IMDb TV app on Roku, Chromecast with Google TV, Sony Android TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices, IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and a free channel on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb apps across hundreds of devices. IMDB itself began as a movie listing database in 1990.

IMDb TV is among a handful of fast-growing free, ad-supported streaming services, along with the Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto, Tubi and Crackle. These platforms generally carry about half the advertising load of traditional linear networks and promise advertisers superior targeting given they are delivering their programming via the internet. A marginal category a few years ago, AVOD is now seen as a key strategic priority for a range of players as TV advertising dollars continue to migrate from linear channels to the digital arena.