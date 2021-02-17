Amazon & Universal To Release Documentary ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’ From DNA & Passion Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon and Universal have boarded UK rights to soccer documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In about the iconic former Manchester United manager.

The anticipated film heralds from blue chip UK firms DNA Films, known for Oscar-winning movies The Last King of Scotland and Ex Machina, and Passion Pictures, known for Oscar-winning documentaries such as One Day in September and Searching for Sugarman. Today we can reveal a first look image from the film.

Amazon will launch the doc on its Prime service in the UK and Ireland from May 29. Universal Pictures International is lining up a theatrical run in UK-Ire from May 27 and the studio has world rights apart from North America.

The film, directed by Ferguson’s son Jason, sees Ferguson recount the most important stories of his life, both in and out of football. He made the film while recovering from the life-threatening brain haemorrhage he suffered in 2018 when he was aware that his memory might desert him.

The feature includes stories of growing up and family, sporting triumph and failure, insights from his wife, sons, and former players such as Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan and Archie Knox, as well as unseen archive footage.

From working-class roots in Glasgow, Ferguson had a successful playing career at Scottish clubs, including Rangers, and went on, against the odds, to lead Aberdeen to the European Cup Winners’ Cup as a manager. After a famously testing few years at United, he turned the club’s fortunes around and led them to over two decades of consistent success, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles (and an unprecedented ‘treble’ in 1999). In many people’s eyes, he is the greatest manager of all time.

Speaking about the documentary, Ferguson said: “Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018. In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.”

The movie is a DNA and Passion Pictures production in association with Ventureland, produced by BAFTA-winner Andrew Macdonald (Trainspotting), Oscar-winner John Battsek (One Day In September) and BAFTA-nominee Allon Reich (The Last King Of Scotland).