Amanda Zhou, Star Of Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out’, Signs With APA

APA/Denise Grant

Amanda Zhou, who plays the role of “Jenn Yu” in the Netflix figure skating drama Spinning Out, has signed with APA.

Zhou’s other recent credits include It Chapter Two, the TV miniseries 5000 Years of Heroes, a recurring role in the hit Canadian series Blood and Water, and director Phillip Noyce’s action feature, Warrior.

Based in Canada and China (where she is known as Zhou Duo Duo), Zhou was inspired to pursue acting for stage and film by her Chinese grandmother, Xuan Zhou, a successful actress during the jazz era in Shanghai.

Zhou is also represented by KG Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

