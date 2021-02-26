Amanda Gorman, Chrissy Teigen To Headline International Women’s Day Event For Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi PACs

Amanda Gorman and Chrissy Teigen are billed as special guests for a virtual fundraiser on March 8 for Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi’s political action committees.

Clinton and Pelosi also will participate in the 7 PM ET event, which will mark International Women’s Day. Tickets start at $25 per person, and those who contribute from $2,500 to $10,000 per person will get access to a reception with Clinton and Pelosi. The proceeds will be split between Clinton’s Onward Together Committee and Pelosi’s PAC to the Future .

Gorman was the inaugural poet when she recited The Hill We Climb at the swearing in ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Teigen, the model and TV personality, has been a political activist and has been particularly outspoken on social media.

Both committees raise money to disburse to other candidates. The Onward Together Committee raised just over $350,000 in the last election cycle, with contributions from figures such as Haim Saban. That’s a relatively small sum, particularly when compared to the array of other PACs that raised during the most recent cycle. PAC to the Future raised $10.7 million, including contributions from industry figures such as Saban and William Hurt as well as Sean Parker and Edgar Bronfman.