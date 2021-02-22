‘Allen V. Farrow’: Publisher Of Woody Allen Autobiography Calls Out HBO Docuseries’ Use Of Audiobook “Without Permission”

Skyhorse Publishing, which printed Woody Allen’s autobiography last year Apropos of Nothing, says that neither HBO nor Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick gained proper clearance to use portions of the auteur’s audio book in the docuseries.

Ziering and Dick contend that they reached out to Allen’s camp for his participation in the documentary and received a ‘No.’

Last night a spokesperson for Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn said that they were “approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.” Allen and Previn’s spokesperson also said, “These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

Allen read his own autobiography for the Apropos of Nothiing audiobook. Essentially, Ziering and Dick used that in regards to voicing his side of the Mia and Dylan Farrow scandal.

Deadline has reached out to HBO for a response as to whether copyright infringement was committed here. We’ll update you when the pay-cabler responds.

Below is a statement from Tony Lyons, President and Publisher of Skyhorse Publishing:

The first episode of Allen v. Farrow uses without permission more than three minutes of Skyhorse’s audio edition of Woody Allen’s autobiography, Apropos of Nothing. It is our understanding that the remaining episodes make similar unauthorized use of the audiobook. This blatant appropriation of Mr. Allen’s intellectual property is unquestionably copyright infringement under existing legal precedent. Viewers of the series should take into consideration the producers’ unethical conduct when evaluating their so-called documentary’s sensationalist and salacious story.

Earlier today Dylan Farrow posted on social media, “Thank you to everyone for their kind words, the outpouring of support means more to me than I can say ♥️ Speaking the truth is so difficult, but I hope any fellow survivors who watched last night know they are not alone. The truth is something that cannot be changed. If you feel empowered to speak out, there are resources and support available @rainn“