Alicia Keys Docuseries, Quavo Basketball Series & K-Pop Doc Series Lead Latest YouTube Originals Slate

YouTube has unveiled its latest slate of originals with projects from Alicia Keys, rapper Quavo and a series about the K-Pop phenomenon.

The Susanne Daniels-led originals division has announced the new series as part of its virtual TCA winter press tour.

Unthink-able star Alicia Keys is the latest A-list musician to agree to a YouTube Originals docuseries. She joins the likes of Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, who have bared their souls for the digital platform. The project will be produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media.

Keys, speaking via the press tour, said, “It’s going to be a sick series that takes you on a real-life journey.”

Coming out of its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, rapper and basketball lover Quavo will explore new cities and communities through the lens of famous local courts in Supreme Courts (w/t). With the help of some NBA stars, Quavo will look at the role of basketball courts in local communities, important historical moments centered there, and the little-known stories of the players who left this little swath of asphalt to go pro. Based on an idea from Quavo, it is produced by Critical Content, with Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Quavo, and Brian Sher serving as executive producers. It will premiere this summer.

Coming March 31 is K-Pop Evolution, a docuseries about the past, present, and future of the global music phenomenon and $10 billion global industry, K-Pop. It will feature stories of dealing with the pressure of being an idol from some of K-Pops biggest stars and unprecedented access behind the scenes into the making of a K-Pop group. It is produced by Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage producer Banger Films.

These shows join the likes of Black Renaissance, premiering February 26, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, premiering March 23, the second season of Glad You Asked, premiering March 30, the second season of Retro Tech, coming in April, the second season of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Create Together, launching April 22, new instalments of Bear Witness, Take Action, an interactive special from Markiplier and UK series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing from HiddenLight Productions, the production company recently launched by Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton.