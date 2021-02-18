You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Alexandra Grey Joins ‘MacGyver’ In Recurring Role

Courtesy of CBS

Actress Alexandra Grey, who was recently seen on the festival circuit in the indie drama Gossamer Folds, is set to recur on CBS’s MacGyver.

She will play Parker, a transgender female Phoenix engineer who has been tapped by director Matty Webber (Meredith Eaton) to provide critical assistance to MacGyver and the Phoenix team. Whether it be cracking cyphers to solve a case or lending a supportive ear when needed, Parker has their back. Her episodes will begin airing March 12.

Grey stepping into the role of Parker aligns with the ongoing need for authentic representation of the trans community and other historically underrepresented (and misrepresented) voices in Hollywood.

In addition to the aforementioned Gossamer Folds, Grey can currently be seen in Greg Berlanti’s HBO Max docuseries Equal. Her TV credits also include recurring roles in Empire, Chicago Med and Transparent. In addition, she has guest-starred on The Alienist, How to Get Away With Murder, Code Black, Doubt and Drunk History. She was also a recurring guest in the mini-series When We Rise.

Grey is represented by Zero Gravity Management and GVA Talent Agency

