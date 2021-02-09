Alex Trebek Wardrobe Donated To Homeless Organization For Job Interviews

Fourteen suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties and various other items of clothing that once belonged to Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek have been donated by the show and the Trebek family to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

At the suggestion of Trebek’s son Matthew Trebek, a supporter of The Doe Fund, the clothing will be distributed to those participating in the organization’s “Ready, Willing and Able” reentry program to be worn on job interviews.

Alex Trebek Jeopardy! screenshot

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” said Mike Richards, Executive Producer, Jeopardy!. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

The garments were packed up by Matthew Trebek and Jeopardy! costumer Steven Zimbelman, and the final inventory was:

58 dress shirts

14 suits

300 neckties

25 polo shirts

14 sweaters

9 sports coats

9 pairs of dress shoes

15 belts

2 parkas

3 pairs of dress slacks.

“We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

Harriet continued, “We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. Last week, The Doe Fund’s Founder and President of 35 years, my husband George McDonald, passed away. I’m thankful that George got to see Alex’s suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they’re smiling down on us.”

Trebek died from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020. The game show is being hosted by various temporary guest hosts.