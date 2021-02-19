Alex Meneses To Recur In The CW’s ‘Walker’, Spencer Sutherland Sets ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Arc

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Meneses, who has appeared in Jane The Virgin and Why Women Kill, is joining The CW drama Walker in a recurring role.

Meneses will play Adriana, a successful psychiatrist and published author and mother of Micki Ramirez, Cordell Walker’s new partner in the Texas Rangers. She is a strong personality who’s manipulative and very invasive when it comes to her daughter Micki’s life.

Meneses, who is repped by Pakula/King and Evan Hainey at Untitled Entertainment, is coming off feature film The Wall of Mexico and has also appeared in Everybody Loves Raymond, The Goldbergs, CSI and Prison Break.

Walker, which launched in January, has become The CW’s most-watched series premiere in five years and has been renewed for a second season. It stars Jared Padalecki as Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years.

The series, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, hails from Rideback and CBS Studios.

Elsewhere, Spencer Sutherland has joined Amazon’s TV reboot of horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Sutherland, who recently appeared in Netflix feature Afterlife of the Party opposite Victoria Justice, is joining in a multi-episode arc.

Pop star Sutherland, who features in the second season of the RomComPods podcast, joins Madison Iseman, who is thought to be the lead ala Jennifer Love Hewitt in the movie, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck in the adaptation of the 1997 slasher film.

Written by Sara Goodman (Preacher) based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the movie adaptation: In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

Sutherland is represented by UTA, music manager Leslie Armour, and talent manager Ryan Daly at Zero Gravity.