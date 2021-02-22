Aisha Tyler Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Tyler has signed with CAA for representation.

Multi-hyphenate Tyler, host of the CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway, is known for her acting turns on Friends, 24 and Criminal Minds. She has voiced the character of Lana for 11 seasons on FXX’s Emmy Award-winning animated series, Archer, and is currently recording season 12. She is also providing her voice talents to the upcoming Disney+ series, Monsters at Work.

Behind the camera, Tyler is currently directing AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. She received critical acclaim for her feature directorial debut, AXIS, an indie psychological thriller that won awards at numerous festivals. She also has directed episodes of Criminal Minds and The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico.

Tyler has hosted The CW’s reboot of Whose Line Is It Anyway? since 2013, contributing to the network’s highest unscripted debut in five years. She was twice-nominated for a Daytime Emmy award, winning in 2017 as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for CBS’ The Talk. Throughout her time on the show, Tyler was known for her passion about topics close to her heart, including African American culture and stereotypes, as well as LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

Most recently, Tyler hosted Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys on Amazon, an after-show for the successful series, The Boys.

Also an entrepreneur and a longtime cocktail enthusiast, last spring, she launched Courage+Stone, a ready-to-drink cocktail company, formulating the flavor profiles herself. The company grew over 600% in the first months of the coronavirus shutdown and currently features two cocktails: The Classic Manhattan and The Classic Old Fashioned, both of which won Double Gold at Food & Beverage Magazine’s 2020 Proof Awards.

Tyler continues to be repped by Fourward and attorney John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

