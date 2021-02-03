‘Acts Of Crime’: Sam Esmail’s ABC Pilot Casts Four Series Regulars; Newcomer Candace Grace Set As Lead

Newcomer Candace Grace has been tapped as the lead in Sam Esmail’s ABC drama pilot Acts of Crime. Also joining as series regulars are Molly Price (Feud: Bette & Joan), Peter Mark Kendall (Broadway’s Six Degrees of Separation) and newcomer Josiah Cross. The project hails from Mr. Robot creator Esmail, UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Esmail is under a deal, and ABC Signature.

Written and directed by Esmail, Acts of Crime is described as a unique spin on the crime procedural. No other details have been revealed.

Grace will play Vivien Lamonte, a Black police detective working homicide in suburban New Jersey. Her early years were spent on the wrong side of the law, but she turned it around to join law enforcement.

Price is Captain Gunn. After weathering a long career in law enforcement, Gunn has climbed up in the ranks to become the Captain of the police department. Cross will portray Khalid Coffy. An aspiring comic book artist, Khalid is a troubled teen who gets mixed up in a murder. Kendall will play Todd, a spry rookie detective who went to law school but decided that he wanted to “catch the bad guys” instead of prosecuting them.

Esmail executive produces with his Esmail Corp partner Chad Hamilton. The project is a co-production of UCP and ABC Signature.



Acts of Crime marks the first major on-screen role for Grace, a New Orleans native. A 2020 MFA Acting graduate of Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Grace received a BFA from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Grace is repped by ICM Partners, ATA Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Price’s credits include Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Versace and Feud: Bette and Joan for FX, Bloodline for Netflix, The Path for Hulu, Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick, and a star turn on Third Watch for NBC. On stage, Price starred alongside Phillip Seymour Hoffman in Mike Nichols’ Broadway revival of Death Of A Salesman. Price is repped by Gersh and Abrams Entertainment.

Kendall was a series regular on Outpost, and also appeared on Strange Angel, Girls, The Americans and Chicago Med, among others. On the film side he’ll next be seen in the Tom Cruise Skydance sequel Top Gun: Maverick, slated for release in July. Kendall is repped by Gersh, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Cross will next be seen in King Richard opposite Will Smith, set to premiere this fall. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Stride Management.