‘Act Of Valor’ Director Scott Waugh To Helm Action Pic ‘Eye in The Sky’

Director Scott Waugh is set to helm the action thriller film Eye In the Sky.

The film follows a arms dealer, who after escaping his prison transport and hijacks a fully weaponized Blackhawk over downtown Los Angeles, it’s up to a top LAPD helicopter pilot to take him down before the entire city is destroyed. Millennium Films is financing. Cindy Cowan is producing.

Waugh’s feature credits include the film Act of Valor, which gained notoriety for the use of real Navy-SEALS to accomplish the complex action sequences. He most recently directed SNAFU, an upcoming action adventure feature starring John Cena and Jackie Chan. The film is a Chinese co-production slated for release in 2022.

Waugh is repped by Artists First and Stuart Rosenthal at Goodman Genow.