Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations: Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris Lead Roster; As Expected, Morgan Wallen Absent – Complete List

Country artists Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris topped the Country Music Awards nominations today, with each getting six nominations from the Academy of Country Music.

The nominations were announced on CBS This Morning today by CBS, the ACM and dick clark productions. The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from three iconic country music venues – the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe – on Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT) on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

See the entire list of nominations below.

Among the notable nominations:

Reigning Female Artist of the Year Maren Morris took six nominations, with “The Bones” nominated for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year. Morris received an additional nod for songwriter of “The Bones,” her first time receiving a nomination both as an artist and songwriter for Song of the Year. Morris is also a nominee for Female Artist of the Year, marking the fifth time she has been nominated in this category, and for Music Video of the Year for the first time. In addition, Morris is a nominee for Group of the Year alongside The Highwomen;

Chris Stapleton receives six nominations, including his third nomination for Entertainer of the Year. In addition, Chris Stapleton is a nominee for Male Artist of the Year, an award he was nominated for five times prior and won twice. Stapleton also receives a nod for Song of the Year as both songwriter and artist, for Album of the Year as artist and producer;

Miranda Lambert continues her streak as the most nominated female artist in Academy history with 68 lifetime nominations. Lambert is a five-time nominee for the 56th ACM AWARDS , with four nominations for “Bluebird.” “Bluebird” is nominated for Single of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Lambert received an additional nomination as songwriter. In addition, Lambert receives her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year, a category she’s won nine times;

For the first time in ACM Awards history, four Black artists are nominated for awards in a single year, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend;

Overall, this year’s nominations list includes 14 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nominations: Tenille Arts, Spencer Cullum, Travis Denning, Kris Donegan, Alicia Enstrom, Jason Hall, Gena Johnson, John Legend, P!nk, Steve Mackey, Gwen Stefani, Benmont Tench, Chris Tomlin and Kristin Wilkinson.

Notably absent from the roster is the mega-selling Morgan Wallen, who was deemed ineligible for this year’s awards by the ACM after video surfaced of the singer-songwriter using the N-word.

The following is the list of nominees for major awards announced today:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker Mccollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

The Bones – Maren Morris

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde

Some People Do – Old Dominion

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

The Bones – Maren Morris

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Gone – Dierks Bentley

Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees)

Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinsky

Kristin Wilkinson

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi