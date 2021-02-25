Abigail Spencer Joins ABC Drama Series ‘Rebel’ As Recurring

Abigail Spencer (Reprisal, Timeless) is set for a recurring role on Rebel, ABC’s new drama series starring Katey Sagal.

Created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Spencer will play Misha, a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon who has a painful romantic history with Nate (Kevin Zegers) but can’t resist getting involved with studying the Stonemore heart valve for fear that she may have inadvertently harmed hundreds of patients. Spencer joins previously announced recurring stars Mary McDonnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Adam Arkin, MoMcRae and Daniella Garcia, among others.

The series hails from Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.

Rebel marks Spencer’s sixth project with Vernoff in a creative partnership that has spanned 15 years.

Spencer’s credits include lead roles on Hulu’s Reprisal, NBC’s Timeless and Sundance TV’s Rectify, as well key recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Suits and True Detective, among others. Her and Duke Johnson’s Innerlight Films banner has produced award-winning shorts Here and Now and the Oscar short-listed Winter Light. The company also is behind The Actor, a film adaptation based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel Memory, with Ryan Gosling set to star. Spencer is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.