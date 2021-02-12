ABC Hands Pilot Order To Family Comedy ‘Bucktown’ From ‘The Conners’ Team

The team behind The Conners is preparing another family comedy for ABC.

The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to Bucktown, a family comedy from Emily Wilson, co-exec producer of the Roseanne spinoff.

Wilson (left), who has also worked on The Kids Are Alright, The Muppets and Cougar Town, is writing and exec producing the multi-camera comedy, which is exec produced by The Conners pair Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert.

Deadline understands that the project has been in the works in various stages for about five years.

The show follows Amy, who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up. Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone.

2021 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

The project, which is produced by ABC Signature, is also exec produced by Marc Provissiero (Pen15), principal at management firm Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Mandy Summers, who previously worked on the 2018 ABC pilot The Greatest American Hero alongside Steven J. Cannell and Nahnatchka Khan.

It comes as two ABC pilot orders — Work Wife and the Lucy Liu workplace comedy formerly known as Kids Matter Now — have been passed on.

Bucktown joins other ABC comedy pilot orders for projects including the Wonder Years reboot, from Dave exec producer Saladin Patterson; Regina Hicks’ sorority comedy formerly known as Black Don’t Crack; psychic comedy Maggie, from Life in Pieces pair Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, and Adopted, written and exec produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Shawn Vance and Daril Fannin.