ABC Orders ‘Harrity Elementary’ Comedy Pilot From Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker

ABC has handed its latest comedy pilot to Quinta Brunson’s workplace comedy Harrity Elementary.

The single-camera comedy scored a put pilot commitment in September and now will aim to film a pilot over the next few months.

Created by, starring and exec produced by A Black Lady Sketch Show star Brunson, Harrity Elementary follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. They will rely on one another to make it through the day and find a way to counteract the school district’s bullsh*t attitude toward educating children.

Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who co-created and executive produce DC Universe’s Kaley Cuoco animated comedy Harley Quinn, exec produce via their Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions banner.

The studios are Warner Bros TV, where Halpern and Schumacker are under a deal, and 20th Television.

It marks a reunion for Brunson, Halpern and Schumacker, who worked together on The CW pilot The End of the World As We Know, which starred Brunson and was written and executive produced by Halpern and Schumacker.

Harrity Elementary is ABC’s latest comedy pilot order; it comes four days after it handed a pilot to Bucktown, a family comedy from The Conners team of Emily Wilson, Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert.

Elsewhere, the Disney-owned network has ordered pilots for the Wonder Years reboot, from Dave exec producer Saladin Patterson; Regina Hicks’ sorority comedy formerly known as Black Don’t Crack; psychic comedy Maggie, from Life in Pieces pair Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, and Adopted, written and exec produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Shawn Vance and Daril Fannin.

Last week, it also emerged two ABC pilot orders — Work Wife and the Lucy Liu workplace comedy formerly known as Kids Matter Now — are not moving forward.

Brunson is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and law firm Del Shaw Moonves. Halpern & Schumacker are repped by ICM Partners and Alison Binde.