Abby Pucker Added To Ghetto Film School Board Of Directors

The nonprofit Ghetto Film School has announced that Abby Pucker, director of strategic initiatives and partnerships at Madison Wells, has joined their board.

Ghetto Film School (GFS) was founded in 2000 to educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of great American storytellers. It has locations in New York City, Los Angeles and London.

Pucker’s addition to the board marks the culmination of her sustained efforts to promote Ghetto Film School and its students. In November, Pucker helped organize The Melissa Rucker Fellows Fund, which raised over $80,000 to cover the cost of the 3-year Ghetto Film School Fellows Program for two students.

Pucker’s career experiences span across the intersection of tech, media, and culture. In her current role at independent entertainment company Madison Wells, Pucker leads all efforts to craft the company’s overall strategy. She is in charge of creating and implementing the framework for the company to promote and empower diverse voices.

Most recently, she produced Madison Wells and Hebru Brantley’s Chicago-based immersive art experience, Nevermore Park.

Additionally, Pucker has invested in a number of Los Angeles and New York-based companies across the media industry and surrounding community. Pucker is involved with Seed & Spark and Breakwater Studios in an advisory capacity, as well as other organizations.

Pucker also lends her insight to The Marshall Project, Pioneer Works, and Run for Something, as a Board member.

“Abby’s personal and professional values align perfectly with Ghetto Film School’s mission. Her perspective and expertise will help our team advance GFS and its offerings for the benefit of our current and future students. Welcome to the GFS family, Abby,” said Montea Robinson, executive director, Ghetto Film School Los Angeles.

Pucker said she was “honored to deepen my involvement.

“Working with the team at GFS as a friend and supporter over the past years has been incredibly meaningful and I am excited to be able to continue that work in the company of such an incredible board,” Pucker said.

Pucker joins board members Neal Arthur (Chair) Sheril Antonio, Ph.D., (Vice Chair) Tiffany R. Warren (Treasurer), Katherine Oliver, (Secretary), Peter Cramer, Lee Daniels, Matthew Hiltzik, James Murdoch and Erika Olde Coggin in working to promote the next generation of storytellers.