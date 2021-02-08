AARP The Magazine Sets Movies For Grownups Nominees, Adds TV Categories

The envelope, please. No, not the one inviting your aging bones to join the AARP. The one announcing the nominees for the upcoming Movies for Grownups Awards. This year, Minari, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The United States vs. Billie Holiday are contending for the Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category. The awards have also added categories in television/streaming for the first time.

For two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed what it calls “movies for grownups, by grownups.” It claims to advocate for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. AARP’s Movies for Grownups continues its commitment to celebrate quality content by expanding to honor standout TV programs in new categories.

Related Story George Clooney To Receive AARP Movies For Grownups Career Honor

Hoda Kotb, NBC News’ Today coanchor and cohost of Today with Hoda & Jenna, will host the awards ceremony broadcast by Great Performances on Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, its PBS.org website for the event, and the PBS Video app. Winners will be announced on March 4. on the website section dedicated to the event.

In the Best Actress category, nominations go to Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit), Robin Wright (Land), Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Frances McDormand (Nomadland). In the Best Actor category, the nominees are Ralph Fiennes (The Dig), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Tom Hanks (News of the World).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk), Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari), and Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods), Demián Bichir (Land), Bill Murray (On the Rocks), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Nominees for Best Director are Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

In the inaugural year for the TV categories, the nominees for Best Series are Perry Mason, Succession, Ted Lasso, The Crown, and This Is Us.

In the Best TV Movie/Limited Series category, nominations go to Mrs. America, Small Axe, The Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, and Watchmen.

The Television/Streaming nominees for Best Actress are Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Regina King (Watchmen), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek). In the Best Actor category, Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True).

As previously announced, George Clooney will receive the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Film

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Robin Wright (Land)

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes (The Dig)

Tom Hanks (News of the World)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Best Supporting Actress

Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk)

Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Demián Bichir (Land)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Director

Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Intergenerational

Hillbilly Elegy

Minari

On the Rocks

The Father

The Life Ahead

Best Buddy Picture

Bad Boys for Life

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Da 5 Bloods

Let Them All Talk

Standing Up, Falling Down

Best Screenwriter

Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies (News of the World)

Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Time Capsule

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Grownup Love Story

Emma

Ordinary Love

Supernova

Wild Mountain Thyme

Working Man

Best Documentary

A Secret Love

Crip Camp

Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Bacurau (Brazil)

Collective (Romania)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

The Weasels’ Tale (Argentina)

Television

Best Series

Perry Mason

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Crown

This Is Us

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Mrs. America

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Best Actress (TV/Streaming)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)