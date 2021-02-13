‘Nomadland’ Leads Australia’s AACTA International Awards Nominations; New Global TV Categories Added – Full List

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) today announced the nominees for its 10th AACTA International Awards with Searchlight’s Nomadland in the lead at six mentions including Best Film, Director, Actress, Screenplay and Supporting Actress and Actor. Also scoring several mentions are DreamWorks/Netflix’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Netflix’s Mank, Focus’ Promising Young Woman and Sony Pictures Classic’s The Father.

This is also the first year AACTA has extended the awards to include global TV across four new categories: Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Series and Best Actress in a Series with The Crown, The Mandalorian, Schitt’s Creek, Mrs America, The Undoing and The Queen’s Gambit among nominees. (See the full list below.)

Held in Los Angeles, the AACTA International Awards will produce a highlights package of acceptance speeches which will be available to watch on AACTA’s YouTube channel on March 6 Australia time and March 5 Pacific.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella says, “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global screen industry. We all experienced varying degrees of lockdowns but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escapism we got from film and television and audiences devoured content in astonishing numbers. Shows like Normal People, The Crown, The Mandalorian, I May Destroy You and Schitt’s Creek were watched across the world and our own productions like Mystery Road stood up alongside the best… Creatives like Margot Robbie who produced the black comedy thriller, Promising Young Woman, Tony McNamara who created The Great, Babyteeth’s Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn, Mrs America’s Cate Blanchett and The Undoing’s Nicole Kidman also continued to showcase the abounding contribution Australians make to the international screen industry.”

NOMINEES

AACTA International Award for Best Film

The Father

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film

Pete Docter – Soul

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

The Crown

I May Destroy You

The Mandalorian

Mystery Road

The Queen’s Gambit

AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

Afterlife

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Sex Education

What We Do in the Shadows



AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth

Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7

David Strathairn – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman – The Father

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Swankie – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road

AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Here’s AACTA’s nominees montage: