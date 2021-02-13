‘Nomadland’ Leads Australia’s AACTA International Awards Nominations; New Global TV Categories Added – Full List

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) today announced the nominees for its 10th AACTA International Awards with Searchlight’s Nomadland in the lead at six mentions including Best Film, Director, Actress, Screenplay and Supporting Actress and Actor. Also scoring several mentions are DreamWorks/Netflix’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Netflix’s Mank, Focus’ Promising Young Woman and Sony Pictures Classic’s The Father.
This is also the first year AACTA has extended the awards to include global TV across four new categories: Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Series and Best Actress in a Series with The Crown, The Mandalorian, Schitt’s Creek, Mrs America, The Undoing and The Queen’s Gambit among nominees. (See the full list below.)
Held in Los Angeles, the AACTA International Awards will produce a highlights package of acceptance speeches which will be available to watch on AACTA’s YouTube channel on March 6 Australia time and March 5 Pacific.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella says, “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global screen industry. We all experienced varying degrees of lockdowns but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escapism we got from film and television and audiences devoured content in astonishing numbers. Shows like Normal People, The Crown, The Mandalorian, I May Destroy You and Schitt’s Creek were watched across the world and our own productions like Mystery Road stood up alongside the best… Creatives like Margot Robbie who produced the black comedy thriller, Promising Young Woman, Tony McNamara who created The Great, Babyteeth’s Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn, Mrs America’s Cate Blanchett and The Undoing’s Nicole Kidman also continued to showcase the abounding contribution Australians make to the international screen industry.”
NOMINEES
AACTA International Award for Best Film
The Father
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film
Pete Docter – Soul
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series
The Crown
I May Destroy You
The Mandalorian
Mystery Road
The Queen’s Gambit
AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series
Afterlife
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Sex Education
What We Do in the Shadows
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth
Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7
David Strathairn – Nomadland
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Colman – The Father
Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Swankie – Nomadland
AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road
AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series
Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Here’s AACTA’s nominees montage:
