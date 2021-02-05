A3 Artists Agency Hands Out Four New Promotions

A3 Artists Agency President Brian Cho announced four new promotions on Friday for Danielle De Lawder, Keith Bielory, Jared Thompson and Merienor Madrilejo.

“Despite 2020 turning out to be one of the toughest years our industry has had to face, Danielle, Keith, Jared and Marienor continued to provide world-class service to our clients and served as role models to their colleagues at the agency,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “They are the epitome of the A3 brand. They put the clients’ needs first and demonstrate their commitment to the success of our clients. We are thrilled to recognize them for their exceptional work, unwavering support, and deep-seated ambition.”

De Lawder, who has been with the agency for 19 years will now serve a partner within the talent Division. She initially started with the Commercial Division in 2002 and moved to CEO Robert Attermann’s desk in the Talent Division and rose through the ranks. During her time at A3, De Lawder has built a roster of television, film and stage talent. She is based in New York.

Also promoted to partner is Bielory, who has been at A3 since 2015. Based in New York, Bielory has helped the agency grow its digital, branding and licensing team. He has cultivated and expanded the personal brands of breakout talent and holds experience in brand marketing, endorsements, licensing and event sponsorship. His clients hail from the health, wellness, family, lifestyle an beauty spaces.

Both Thompson and Madrilejo have been promoted to senior agent in A3’s Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding Division.

Thompson has been with the agency since 2018, focusing on the unscripted programming sector and is experienced in packaging, staffing, and sales. His roster includes a slate top showrunners, production companies, and on-camera talent in the broadcast, cable, syndication, and digital markets. With the coronavirus pandemic halting production, Thompson identified alternate opportunities and revenue streams in the unscripted programming space to keep his clients’ projects moving forward. He is based in Los Angeles.

Madrilejo has been with A3 since 2016 and specializes in digital media, branding and licensing. She reps roster of high net worth clients and bears experience in leveraging, monetizing, and problem-solving. She is a seasoned player in the dynamic, fast-paced world of branded content, having worked with numerous global brands. Madrilejo is based in Los Angeles.