A24 Lands Distribution Rights For Sean Baker’s Next Film ‘Red Rocket’ From FilmNation Entertainment

A24 has acquired North American distribution rights to Sean Baker’s Red RocketThey acquired the rights from FilmNation Entertainment, who owns global rights to the project. This is the first film since Baker’s Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, which A24 also released.

Film stars Simon Rex in an iconic new role alongside discoveries Bree Elrod and Suzanna Son. The film, which is currently in post-production, was written by Baker and frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch. Director of Photography is Drew Daniels .

“I am very excited to be reuniting with the wonderful team at A24 who will once again be bringing my film to US audiences,” Baker said. “As a champion of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled A24 will give my film a theatrical release with their talent for bold marketing and distribution savvy.  My gratitude goes out to FilmNation and the Red Rocket cast and crew for helping me bring the film to fruition.”

Baker will produce along with Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks and Shih-Ching Tsou. Jackie Shenoo serves as Executive Producer. The film follows Mikey Saber (Rex), who is a washed up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, with most opposed to his return.

“Sean is making another bold, original film and I am thrilled that it found a home in the U.S. with A24,” said Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment.

