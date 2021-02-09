‘9-1-1’ Crossover Tops Monday In Viewers; ‘The Bachelor’ Leads In Demo

Click to Skip Ad
ABC’s The Bachelor topped Monday in the primetime ratings as Matt James handed out another round of roses. The reality dating competition held steady with last week’s numbers with a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, while 5.28 million viewers tuned in to watch James send another group of ladies packing. Numbers for The Bachelor and a repeat of The Good Doctor were enough to help ABC finish No. 1 overall in the demo on the night.

When it came to viewership, Fox topped the night with its franchise crossover of 9-1-1 (0.9, 6.49M) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.8, 5.98M). 9-1-1 scored the largest audience for Monday night, though both series were down in the demo compared with last week.

On NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games (0.6, 3.32M) was steady and The Wall (0.6, 3.18M) ticked up in the demo. The season finale of Weakest Link (0.5, 3.01M) held steady.

CBS served reruns of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull. Meanwhile, the CW’s All American (0.2, 700,000) slipped again in the demo as it led in to an encore of Batwoman.

 

 

