The 78th Golden Globe Winners – Photo Gallery

The 78th Golden Globes saw multiple wins for Nomadland, Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm, The Crown, Queen’s Gambit and Schitt’s Creek. Netflix had the biggest trophy haul tonight as they carried away 10 Globes overall.

Amazon placed second with three awards, followed by Disney, Searchlight and Pop TV with two each. No other movie or TV show scored multiple trophies during the NBC telecast presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions.

In lieu of a traditional, physical red carpet, celebrities wore either casual or formal attire to tonight’s virtual ceremony.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted for the fourth time tonight, though they were not at the same location. Fey beamed in from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan while Poehler emceed here at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

