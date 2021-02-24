CBS News To Launch New Streaming Version Of ’60 Minutes’ For Paramount+

60 Minutes+, a streaming version of the CBS News newsmagazine, was among the array of new offerings announced for ViacomCBS’ Paramount+.

The network said that three new episodes will debut on March 4, the day of the launch of Paramount+.

The program will feature longer segments and a new team of correspondents, including Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane and Wesley Lowery. They all reported for 60 in 6, the shortform newsmagazine that was featured on the short-lived subscription service Quibi last year.

New episodes will be offered each week. The premiere will feature Segall’s interview with Jacob Chansley, the QAnon “shaman,” Acevedo’s profile of J Balvin, and Doane’s segment on the shrinking glaciers in the Alps.

Jonathan Blakely will serve as executive producer of 60 Minutes+. He helped launch 60 on 6 as its senior producer, and he will continue to work with 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, executive editor Tanya Simon and senior editors at the Sunday broadcast.

The network expanded the 60 Minutes brand to another night in 1999 with a version originally named 60 Minutes II, and it lasted until 2005. The original version of 60 Minutes has been on the air since 1968.

CBS Entertainment Group chief George Cheeks announced the new version of 60 Minutes at today’s investor day presentation of Paramount+.