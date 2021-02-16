56th Academy Of Country Music Awards Announces Return To Nashville, Iconic Venues For 2021 Event

The Academy of Country Music is sticking with its successful formula for a mid-pandemic awards show.

Last year’s The Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony was one of the first live TV events to be postponed because of the pandemic. The awards’ 55th iteration eventually took place in September, with a format reworked for the Covid era.

The Academy of Country Music, dick clark productions and CBS announced on Tuesday that its 56th awards ceremony will take place in Nashville for only the second time in the event’s history. The show had been held in Las Vegas, but was moved to Music City last year.

Mirroring last year’s format, the 56th ACM Awards will broadcast live from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The event will take place Sunday, April 18 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. (live ET/delayed PT) on CBS and will also be available live and on demand on Paramount+.

“We’re thrilled to return to Music City’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in country music, back in our normal awards cycle,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions said on Tuesday that all guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will be closely followed during the production along with additional safety measures.