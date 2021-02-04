SAG Awards Nominations: ‘Ma Rainey’, ‘Minari’ Lead Film List; ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Top TV And ‘Bridgerton’ Arrives

UPDATED with full list: The nominations for the 27th SAG Award were announced Thursday in a virtual ceremony featuring Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs reading off nominees in 13 film and TV categories honoring the best acting of the past year.

Much like it did at the Golden Globes the day before, Netflix led the way with 30 total nominations. The Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture ensemble race features three Netflix dramas: Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Trial of the Chicago 7 along with A24’s Minari and Amazon Studios’ One Night In Miami. Outside of Chicago 7 it is a fully new slate of films from the admittedly apples-to-oranges Best Motion Picture lists set by the Golden Globes on Wednesday.

Last year, Parasite won the film ensemble award, pushing it down the road to the eventual Best Picture Oscar.

Other notables o the film side include Chadwick Boseman picked up four posthumous noms for his roles in Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods, and Minari, the Korean American drama from Lee Isaac Chung, showed well with the Ensemble nom plus mentions for Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Yung.

On the TV side, Netflix’s buzzy Bridgerton is in the SAG mix with a Drama Ensemble nom alongside fellow Netflixers The Crown and Ozark, joined by AMC’s Better Call Saul and HBO’s Lovecraft Country. In Comedy, more awards-season love for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis also got a nom) which was joined by Netflix’s Dead To Me, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Hulu’s The Great and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek which like its Emmy sweep has acting noms for its acting quartet.

Last year, The Crown, this week’s most nominated Golden Globe TV show, won for Ensemble Drama, while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won in Comedy.

The Crown and Schitt’s Creek co-led among TV series with five noms apiece.

After today’s noms, final voting by the guild’s eligible members begins February 16 and runs through March 30. This year’s SAG Awards will air live Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT simulcast on TNT and TBS. The awards show originally was set for January 24 but has changed twice, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and again to move off the new date set for the rescheduled Grammy Awards.

Here is the full list of noms.

MOTION PICTURES

Cast in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman

PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Simon

NGUYỄN NGỌC LÂM / Quân

LÊ Y LAN / Tiên Luu

NORM LEWIS / Eddie

DELROY LINDO / Paul

JONATHAN MAJORS / David

VAN VERONICA NGO / Hanoi Hannah

JOHNNY TRÍ NGUYỄN / Vinh Tran

JASPER PÄÄKKÖNEN / Seppo

CLARKE PETERS / Otis

SANDY HƯƠNG PHẠM / Michon

JEAN RENO / Desroche

MÉLANIE THIERRY / Hedy

ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. / Melvin

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee

JONNY COYNE / Sturdyvant

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey

COLMAN DOMINGO / Cutler

MICHAEL POTTS / Slow Drag

GLYNN TURMAN / Toledo

MINARI

NOEL KATE CHO / Anne

YERI HAN / Monica

SCOTT HAZE / Billy

ALAN KIM / David

WILL PATTON / Paul

STEVEN YEUN / Jacob

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR / Malcolm X

BEAU BRIDGES / Mr. Carlton

LAWRENCE GILLIARD JR. / Drew “Bundini” Brown

ELI GOREE / Cassius Clay

ALDIS HODGE / Jim Brown

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI / Angelo Dundee

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO / Betty X

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke

LANCE REDDICK / Kareem X

NICOLETTE ROBINSON / Barbara Cooke

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz

MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark

FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman

JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden

MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler

ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis

JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Bev – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – “PIECES OF A WOMAN” FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – “NOMADLAND”

CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – “PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Male Actor in a Leading Role

RIZ AHMED / Ruben – “SOUND OF METAL”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – “THE FATHER”

GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – “MANK” STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – “MINARI”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”

GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – “THE FATHER”

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”

HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – “NEWS OF THE WORLD”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – “THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – “DA 5 BLOODS”

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – “THE LITTLE THINGS”

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

MULAN

NEWS OF THE WORLD

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WONDER WOMAN 1984

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut

TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca

GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring

PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin

MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler

BRIDGERTON

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson

JASON BARNETT / Jeffries

SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Rosso

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Genevieve Delacroix

PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose

BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman

JADA HARRIS / Diana “Dee” Freeman

ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite

JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman

WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste

JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William

JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia “Leti” Lewis

MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman

OZARK

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans

JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller

LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell

SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore

SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde

KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde

JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce

TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis

JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.

FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro

CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore

MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DEAD TO ME

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale

MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle

JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood/Ben Wood

SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding

NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez

DIANA MARIA RIVA / Det. Ana Perez

LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden

MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond

NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van White

MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft

MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov

YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris

JASON JONES / Hank Bowden

T.R. KNIGHT / Davey Bowden

ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian

AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie

GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans

ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe

TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe

COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware

THE GREAT

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marial

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

LOUIS HYNES / Vlad

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor

DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”

MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”

HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME” LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK” CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK’

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

THE BOYS

COBRA KAI

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

THE MANDALORIAN

WESTWORLD

NOMINATIONS SCORECARD

NOMINATIONS BY STUDIO FOR MOTION PICTURES

NETFLIX – 13

AMAZON STUDIOS – 4

A24 – 3

WARNER BROS – 3

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – 2

UNIVERSAL – 2

FOCUS FEATURES – 1

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – 1

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS – 1

MOTION PICTURES WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

“Da 5 Bloods” – 2

“The Father” – 2

“Hillbilly Elegy” – 2

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – 3

“Minari” – 3

“One Night in Miami…” – 2

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – 2

NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK FOR TELEVISION PROGRAMS

NETFLIX – 17

HBO – 7

POP TV – 5

HULU – 4

AMC – 2

APPLE TV+ – 2

DISNEY + – 2

FX NETWORKS – 1

HBO MAX – 2

NBC – 1

PRIME VIDEO – 1

SHOWTIME – 1

TELEVISION PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

“Better Call Saul” – 2

“Bridgerton” – 2

“The Crown” – 5

“Dead to Me” – 3

“The Flight Attendant” – 2

“The Great” – 2

“Ozark” – 4

“The Queen’s Gambit” – 2

“Schitt’s Creek” – 5

“Ted Lasso” – 2

“The Undoing” – 2