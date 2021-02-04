SAG Awards Nominations: ‘Ma Rainey’, ‘Minari’ Lead Film List; ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Top TV And ‘Bridgerton’ Arrives

UPDATED with full list: The nominations for the 27th SAG Award were announced Thursday in a virtual ceremony featuring Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs reading off nominees in 13 film and TV categories honoring the best acting of the past year.
Much like it did at the Golden Globes the day before, Netflix led the way with 30 total nominations. The Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture ensemble race features three Netflix dramas: Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Trial of the Chicago 7 along with A24’s Minari and Amazon Studios’ One Night In Miami. Outside of Chicago 7 it is a fully new slate of films from the admittedly apples-to-oranges Best Motion Picture lists set by the Golden Globes on Wednesday.
Last year, Parasite won the film ensemble award, pushing it down the road to the eventual Best Picture Oscar.
Other notables o the film side include Chadwick Boseman picked up four posthumous noms for his roles in Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods, and Minari, the Korean American drama from Lee Isaac Chung, showed well with the Ensemble nom plus mentions for Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Yung.
On the TV side, Netflix’s buzzy Bridgerton is in the SAG mix with a Drama Ensemble nom alongside fellow Netflixers The Crown and Ozark, joined by AMC’s Better Call Saul and HBO’s Lovecraft Country. In Comedy, more awards-season love for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis also got a nom) which was joined by Netflix’s Dead To Me, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Hulu’s The Great and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek which like its Emmy sweep has acting noms for its acting quartet.
Last year, The Crown, this week’s most nominated Golden Globe TV show, won for Ensemble Drama, while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won in Comedy.
The Crown and Schitt’s Creek co-led among TV series with five noms apiece.
After today’s noms, final voting by the guild’s eligible members begins February 16 and runs through March 30. This year’s SAG Awards will air live Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT simulcast on TNT and TBS. The awards show originally was set for January 24 but has changed twice, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and again to move off the new date set for the rescheduled Grammy Awards.
Here is the full list of noms.
MOTION PICTURES
Cast in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman
PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Simon
NGUYỄN NGỌC LÂM / Quân
LÊ Y LAN / Tiên Luu
NORM LEWIS / Eddie
DELROY LINDO / Paul
JONATHAN MAJORS / David
VAN VERONICA NGO / Hanoi Hannah
JOHNNY TRÍ NGUYỄN / Vinh Tran
JASPER PÄÄKKÖNEN / Seppo
CLARKE PETERS / Otis
SANDY HƯƠNG PHẠM / Michon
JEAN RENO / Desroche
MÉLANIE THIERRY / Hedy
ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. / Melvin
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee
JONNY COYNE / Sturdyvant
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey
COLMAN DOMINGO / Cutler
MICHAEL POTTS / Slow Drag
GLYNN TURMAN / Toledo
MINARI
NOEL KATE CHO / Anne
YERI HAN / Monica
SCOTT HAZE / Billy
ALAN KIM / David
WILL PATTON / Paul
STEVEN YEUN / Jacob
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR / Malcolm X
BEAU BRIDGES / Mr. Carlton
LAWRENCE GILLIARD JR. / Drew “Bundini” Brown
ELI GOREE / Cassius Clay
ALDIS HODGE / Jim Brown
MICHAEL IMPERIOLI / Angelo Dundee
JOAQUINA KALUKANGO / Betty X
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke
LANCE REDDICK / Kareem X
NICOLETTE ROBINSON / Barbara Cooke
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin
Female Actor in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS / Bev – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – “PIECES OF A WOMAN” FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – “NOMADLAND”
CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – “PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”
Male Actor in a Leading Role
RIZ AHMED / Ruben – “SOUND OF METAL”
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – “THE FATHER”
GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – “MANK” STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – “MINARI”
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”
GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – “THE FATHER”
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”
HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – “NEWS OF THE WORLD”
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – “THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – “DA 5 BLOODS”
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”
JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – “THE LITTLE THINGS”
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MULAN
NEWS OF THE WORLD
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WONDER WOMAN 1984
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut
TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca
GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring
PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin
MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler
BRIDGERTON
ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury
JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown
LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley
JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton
RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson
JASON BARNETT / Jeffries
SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Rosso
JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper
HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington
BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington
KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Genevieve Delacroix
PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton
RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton
FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton
MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich
CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton
JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper
MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose
BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington
LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton
JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset
GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte
HUGH SACHS / Brimsley
LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton
WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton
POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington
THE CROWN
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah
AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman
JADA HARRIS / Diana “Dee” Freeman
ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite
JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman
WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste
JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William
JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia “Leti” Lewis
MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman
OZARK
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans
JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller
LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell
SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore
SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde
KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde
JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce
TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis
JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.
FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro
CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore
MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEAD TO ME
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale
MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle
JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood/Ben Wood
SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding
NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez
DIANA MARIA RIVA / Det. Ana Perez
LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden
MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond
NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van White
MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft
MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov
YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris
JASON JONES / Hank Bowden
T.R. KNIGHT / Davey Bowden
ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian
AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie
GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans
ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe
TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe
COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware
THE GREAT
BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth
SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo
SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo
ELLE FANNING / Catherine
PHOEBE FOX / Marial
BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady
ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop
DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter
LOUIS HYNES / Vlad
FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana
GWILYM LEE / Grigor
DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia
CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”
MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”
NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”
HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”
ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”
Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”
Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME” LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK” CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK’
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
THE BOYS
COBRA KAI
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
THE MANDALORIAN
WESTWORLD
NOMINATIONS SCORECARD
NOMINATIONS BY STUDIO FOR MOTION PICTURES
NETFLIX – 13
AMAZON STUDIOS – 4
A24 – 3
WARNER BROS – 3
SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – 2
UNIVERSAL – 2
FOCUS FEATURES – 1
SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – 1
WALT DISNEY STUDIOS – 1
MOTION PICTURES WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
“Da 5 Bloods” – 2
“The Father” – 2
“Hillbilly Elegy” – 2
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – 3
“Minari” – 3
“One Night in Miami…” – 2
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – 2
NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK FOR TELEVISION PROGRAMS
NETFLIX – 17
HBO – 7
POP TV – 5
HULU – 4
AMC – 2
APPLE TV+ – 2
DISNEY + – 2
FX NETWORKS – 1
HBO MAX – 2
NBC – 1
PRIME VIDEO – 1
SHOWTIME – 1
TELEVISION PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
“Better Call Saul” – 2
“Bridgerton” – 2
“The Crown” – 5
“Dead to Me” – 3
“The Flight Attendant” – 2
“The Great” – 2
“Ozark” – 4
“The Queen’s Gambit” – 2
“Schitt’s Creek” – 5
“Ted Lasso” – 2
“The Undoing” – 2
