Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live

This strangest of awards season gets official tonight with the presenting of the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live as trophies are handed out.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back to host the virtual event, with Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — the first time the event has gone bicoastal. NBC is airing the ceremony live coast to coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Netflix comes into the evening with 42 nominations over the film and TV categories — more than triple its nearest competitor — with its Mank leading film nominees and The Crown topping the TV list.

Like the rest of the award-show staples this year, the pandemic has forced shifts to both timelines and eligibility rules. The annual Golden Globes ceremony usually is held in January, but with the Oscars’ movie to April 25, the 2021 edition is being held on the night originally slated for the Academy Awards.

Tonight’s ceremony arrives after a week of controversy over the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes.

Here are the winners announced so far, followed by nominees in the categories that have yet to be handed out:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics

Mank

Netflix; Netflix

Nomadland

Highwayman/Hear/Say/Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures

Promising Young Woman

Luckychap Entertainment/Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions/DreamWorks Pictures; Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby

Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand

Nomadland

Carey Mulligan

Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed

Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins

The Father

Gary Oldman

Mank

Tahar Rahim

The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios

Hamilton

Walt Disney Pictures/Radicalmedia/5000 Broadway Productions/Nevis Productions/Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Music

Pineapple Lasagne Productions/Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment/Imax

Palm Springs

Party Over Here/Limelight Productions; Neon/Hulu

The Prom

Netflix/Dramatic Forces/Storykey Entertainment; Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson

Music

Michelle Pfeiffer

French Exit

Rosamund Pike

I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy

Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden

The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton

Dev Patel

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg

Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures

Onward

Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Over the Moon

Netflix/Pearl Studio/Glen Keane Productions; Netflix

Soul

Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine; Apple/Gkids

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

La Casa De Producción/Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Palomar; Netflix

Minari (USA)

Plan B; A24

Two of Us (France/USA)

Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman

The Father

Jodie Foster

The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried

Mank

Helena Zengel

News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto

The Little Things

Bill Murray

On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr

One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

David Fincher

Mank

Regina King

One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher

Mank

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

The Father

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat

The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson

Tenet

James Newton Howard

News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Soul

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight For You” — Judas And the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emile Ii

Lyrics by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

Music by Diane Warren

Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami

Music by Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics byVleslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Music by Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics byVandra Day, Raphael Saadiq

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown – Netflix

Left Bank Pictures/Sony Pictures Television

Lovecraft Country – HBO

HBO/Afemme/Monkeypaw/Bad Robot/Warner Bros. Television

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ozark – Netflix

MRC Television

Ratched – Netflix

Fox21 Television Studios

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman

The Crown

Jodie Comer

Killing Eve

Emma Corrin

The Crown

Laura Linney

Ozark

Sarah Paulson

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman

Ozark

Josh O’connor

The Crown

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul

Al Pacino

Hunters

Matthew Rhys

Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris – Netflix

Darren Star Productions/Jax Media/MTV Studios

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

HBO Max/Berlanti Productions/Yes, Norman Productions/Warner Bros. Television

The Great – Hulu

Hulu/Civic Center Media/MRC

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Not a Real Company Productions/Canadian Broadcast Company/Pop TV

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Apple/Doozer Productions/Warner Bros. Television/Universal Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning

The Great

Jane Levy

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’hara

Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle

Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult

The Great

Eugene Levy

Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef

Ramy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Normal People – Hulu

Hulu/BBC/Element Pictures

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Netflix

Small Axe – Amazon Studios

BBC Studios Americas/Amazon Studios

The Undoing – HBO

HBO/Made Up Stories/Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions

Unorthodox – Netflix

Studio Airlift/Realfilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett

Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Normal People

Shira Haas

Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman

The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Bryan Cranston

Your Honor

Jeff Daniels

The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant

The Undoing

Ethan Hawke

The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo

I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson

The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown

Julia Garner

Ozark

Annie Murphy

Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega

Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson

The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy

Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons

Hollywood

Donald Sutherland

The Undoing