Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live

This strangest of awards season gets official tonight with the presenting of the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live as trophies are handed out.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back to host the virtual event, with Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — the first time the event has gone bicoastal. NBC is airing the ceremony live coast to coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Golden Globes Finalizes Presenters List: Gal Gadot, Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Sandra Oh, Tracy Morgan & More
Netflix comes into the evening with 42 nominations over the film and TV categories — more than triple its nearest competitor — with its Mank leading film nominees and The Crown topping the TV list.
Like the rest of the award-show staples this year, the pandemic has forced shifts to both timelines and eligibility rules. The annual Golden Globes ceremony usually is held in January, but with the Oscars’ movie to April 25, the 2021 edition is being held on the night originally slated for the Academy Awards.
Tonight’s ceremony arrives after a week of controversy over the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes.
Here are the winners announced so far, followed by nominees in the categories that have yet to be handed out:
MOTION PICTURES
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics
Mank
Netflix; Netflix
Nomadland
Highwayman/Hear/Say/Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures
Promising Young Woman
Luckychap Entertainment/Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions/DreamWorks Pictures; Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins
The Father
Gary Oldman
Mank
Tahar Rahim
The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios
Hamilton
Walt Disney Pictures/Radicalmedia/5000 Broadway Productions/Nevis Productions/Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Music
Pineapple Lasagne Productions/Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment/Imax
Palm Springs
Party Over Here/Limelight Productions; Neon/Hulu
The Prom
Netflix/Dramatic Forces/Storykey Entertainment; Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson
Music
Michelle Pfeiffer
French Exit
Rosamund Pike
I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden
The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hamilton
Dev Patel
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg
Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures
Onward
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Over the Moon
Netflix/Pearl Studio/Glen Keane Productions; Netflix
Soul
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine; Apple/Gkids
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round (Denmark)
Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
La Casa De Producción/Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Palomar; Netflix
Minari (USA)
Plan B; A24
Two of Us (France/USA)
Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture
Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman
The Father
Jodie Foster
The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried
Mank
Helena Zengel
News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto
The Little Things
Bill Murray
On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr
One Night in Miami
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman
David Fincher
Mank
Regina King
One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao
Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher
Mank
Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
The Father
Chloé Zhao
Nomadland
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat
The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson
Tenet
James Newton Howard
News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Soul
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Fight For You” — Judas And the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emile Ii
Lyrics by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
Music by Diane Warren
Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami
Music by Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics byVleslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Music by Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics byVandra Day, Raphael Saadiq
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown – Netflix
Left Bank Pictures/Sony Pictures Television
Lovecraft Country – HBO
HBO/Afemme/Monkeypaw/Bad Robot/Warner Bros. Television
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ozark – Netflix
MRC Television
Ratched – Netflix
Fox21 Television Studios
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman
The Crown
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve
Emma Corrin
The Crown
Laura Linney
Ozark
Sarah Paulson
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman
Ozark
Josh O’connor
The Crown
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Al Pacino
Hunters
Matthew Rhys
Perry Mason
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris – Netflix
Darren Star Productions/Jax Media/MTV Studios
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
HBO Max/Berlanti Productions/Yes, Norman Productions/Warner Bros. Television
The Great – Hulu
Hulu/Civic Center Media/MRC
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Not a Real Company Productions/Canadian Broadcast Company/Pop TV
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Apple/Doozer Productions/Warner Bros. Television/Universal Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins
Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning
The Great
Jane Levy
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’hara
Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle
Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult
The Great
Eugene Levy
Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef
Ramy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
Normal People – Hulu
Hulu/BBC/Element Pictures
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Netflix
Small Axe – Amazon Studios
BBC Studios Americas/Amazon Studios
The Undoing – HBO
HBO/Made Up Stories/Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions
Unorthodox – Netflix
Studio Airlift/Realfilm
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television
Cate Blanchett
Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Normal People
Shira Haas
Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman
The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television
Bryan Cranston
Your Honor
Jeff Daniels
The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant
The Undoing
Ethan Hawke
The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo
I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson
The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter
The Crown
Julia Garner
Ozark
Annie Murphy
Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega
Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson
The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy
Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons
Hollywood
Donald Sutherland
The Undoing
