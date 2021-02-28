Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

How To Watch The Golden Globes Online And On TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live

2021 Golden Globes winners list
HFPA/NBC

This strangest of awards season gets official tonight with the presenting of the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live as trophies are handed out.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back to host the virtual event, with Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — the first time the event has gone bicoastal. NBC is airing the ceremony live coast to coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Golden Globes Finalizes Presenters List: Gal Gadot, Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Sandra Oh, Tracy Morgan & More

Netflix comes into the evening with 42 nominations over the film and TV categories — more than triple its nearest competitor — with its Mank leading film nominees and The Crown topping the TV list.

Like the rest of the award-show staples this year, the pandemic has forced shifts to both timelines and eligibility rules. The annual Golden Globes ceremony usually is held in January, but with the Oscars’ movie to April 25, the 2021 edition is being held on the night originally slated for the Academy Awards.

Tonight’s ceremony arrives after a week of controversy over the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes.

Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: Meryl Streep, ‘Bridgerton’, Zendaya, Tom Hanks, Spike Lee & Sophia Loren, More

Here are the winners announced so far, followed by nominees in the categories that have yet to be handed out:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father
Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics

Mank
Netflix; Netflix

Nomadland
Highwayman/Hear/Say/Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures

Promising Young Woman
Luckychap Entertainment/Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions/DreamWorks Pictures; Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand
Nomadland

Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins
The Father

Gary Oldman
Mank

Tahar Rahim
The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios

Hamilton
Walt Disney Pictures/Radicalmedia/5000 Broadway Productions/Nevis Productions/Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Music
Pineapple Lasagne Productions/Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment/Imax

Palm Springs
Party Over Here/Limelight Productions; Neon/Hulu

The Prom
Netflix/Dramatic Forces/Storykey Entertainment; Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson
Music

Michelle Pfeiffer
French Exit

Rosamund Pike
I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden
The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hamilton

Dev Patel
The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg
Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures

Onward
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Over the Moon
Netflix/Pearl Studio/Glen Keane Productions; Netflix

Soul
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine; Apple/Gkids

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)
Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
La Casa De Producción/Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder

The Life Ahead (Italy)
Palomar; Netflix

Minari (USA)
Plan B; A24

Two of Us (France/USA)
Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture

Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman
The Father

Jodie Foster
The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried
Mank

Helena Zengel
News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto
The Little Things

Bill Murray
On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr
One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman

David Fincher
Mank

Regina King
One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao
Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher
Mank

Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
The Father

Chloé Zhao
Nomadland

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat
The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson
Tenet

James Newton Howard
News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Soul

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight For You” — Judas And the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emile Ii
Lyrics by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
Music by Diane Warren
Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami
Music by Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics byVleslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Music by Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics byVandra Day, Raphael Saadiq

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown – Netflix
Left Bank Pictures/Sony Pictures Television

Lovecraft Country – HBO
HBO/Afemme/Monkeypaw/Bad Robot/Warner Bros. Television

The Mandalorian – Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ozark – Netflix
MRC Television

Ratched – Netflix
Fox21 Television Studios

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman
The Crown

Jodie Comer
Killing Eve

Emma Corrin
The Crown

Laura Linney
Ozark

Sarah Paulson
Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman
Ozark

Josh O’connor
The Crown

Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul

Al Pacino
Hunters

Matthew Rhys
Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris – Netflix
Darren Star Productions/Jax Media/MTV Studios

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
HBO Max/Berlanti Productions/Yes, Norman Productions/Warner Bros. Television

The Great – Hulu
Hulu/Civic Center Media/MRC

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Not a Real Company Productions/Canadian Broadcast Company/Pop TV

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Apple/Doozer Productions/Warner Bros. Television/Universal Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins
Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning
The Great

Jane Levy
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’hara
Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle
Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult
The Great

Eugene Levy
Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef
Ramy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Normal People – Hulu
Hulu/BBC/Element Pictures

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Netflix

Small Axe – Amazon Studios
BBC Studios Americas/Amazon Studios

The Undoing – HBO
HBO/Made Up Stories/Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions

Unorthodox – Netflix
Studio Airlift/Realfilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett
Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones
Normal People

Shira Haas
Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman
The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Bryan Cranston
Your Honor

Jeff Daniels
The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant
The Undoing

Ethan Hawke
The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo
I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson
The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter
The Crown

Julia Garner
Ozark

Annie Murphy
Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon
Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega
Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson
The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy
Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons
Hollywood

Donald Sutherland
The Undoing

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad