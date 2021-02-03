Golden Globes Nominations: The Full List

Click to Skip Ad
Golden Globe Nominations 2021 -- Full List
Nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed this morning as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sets its noms for the best film and TV of the past year.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson reveal the nominees in 14 motion picture and nine TV categories.

Like the rest of the award-show staples this year, the pandemic has forced shifts to both timelines and eligibility rules. The Golden Globes ceremony on NBC is usually in January, but with the Oscars’ movie to April 25 this years Globes are set for February 28 (the old Oscars date). Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host and will do so separately in a ceremony hosted live in New York (by Fey) and in Los Angeles (by Poehler).

Here is the full list:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell
David Fincher
Regina King
Aaron Sorkin
Chloe Zhao

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Carey Mulligan
Frances McDormand
Vanessa Kirby
Viola Davis
Andra Day

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova
Kate Hudson
Michelle Pfeiffer
Rosamund Pike
Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen
James Corden
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dev Patel
Andy Samberg

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Jodie Foster
Amanda Seyfried
Helena Zengel

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Jared Leto
Bill Murray
Leslie Odom Jr

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell
Jack Fincher
Aaron Sorkin
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Chloe Zhao

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two Of Us

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Fight For You” – Judas And The Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“See” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night In Miami
“Tigress & Tweed”- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma Corrin
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Laura Linney
Sarah Paulson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman
Josh O’Connor
Bob Odenkirk
Matthew Rhys
Al Pacino

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Jane Levy
Catherine O’Hara

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series

Don Cheadle
Nicholas Hoult
Eugene Levy
Jason Sudeikis
Ramy Youssef

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson
Helena Bonham Carter
Julia Garner
Annie Murphy
Cynthia Nixon

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Boyega
Brendan Gleeson
Daniel Levy
Jim Parsons
Donald Southerland

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Shira Haas
Nicole Kidman
Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Bryan Cranston
Jeff Daniels
Hugh Grant
Ethan Hawke
Mark Ruffalo

