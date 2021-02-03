Golden Globes Nominations: The Full List

Nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed this morning as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sets its noms for the best film and TV of the past year.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson reveal the nominees in 14 motion picture and nine TV categories.
Like the rest of the award-show staples this year, the pandemic has forced shifts to both timelines and eligibility rules. The Golden Globes ceremony on NBC is usually in January, but with the Oscars’ movie to April 25 this years Globes are set for February 28 (the old Oscars date). Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host and will do so separately in a ceremony hosted live in New York (by Fey) and in Los Angeles (by Poehler).
Here is the full list:
MOTION PICTURES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell
David Fincher
Regina King
Aaron Sorkin
Chloe Zhao
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Carey Mulligan
Frances McDormand
Vanessa Kirby
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova
Kate Hudson
Michelle Pfeiffer
Rosamund Pike
Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen
James Corden
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dev Patel
Andy Samberg
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Jodie Foster
Amanda Seyfried
Helena Zengel
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Jared Leto
Bill Murray
Leslie Odom Jr
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell
Jack Fincher
Aaron Sorkin
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Chloe Zhao
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two Of Us
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Fight For You” – Judas And The Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“See” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night In Miami
“Tigress & Tweed”- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Emma Corrin
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Laura Linney
Sarah Paulson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman
Josh O’Connor
Bob Odenkirk
Matthew Rhys
Al Pacino
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Jane Levy
Catherine O’Hara
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series
Don Cheadle
Nicholas Hoult
Eugene Levy
Jason Sudeikis
Ramy Youssef
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Gillian Anderson
Helena Bonham Carter
Julia Garner
Annie Murphy
Cynthia Nixon
Best Supporting Actor, Television
John Boyega
Brendan Gleeson
Daniel Levy
Jim Parsons
Donald Southerland
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Cate Blanchett
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Shira Haas
Nicole Kidman
Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Bryan Cranston
Jeff Daniels
Hugh Grant
Ethan Hawke
Mark Ruffalo
