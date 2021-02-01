You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Int’l Critics Line: Todd McCarthy On Iran’s Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Sun Children’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ryan Gosling To Star In ‘The Actor’ With Duke Johnson To Direct Adaptation Of Donald E. Westlake Novel ‘Memory'
Read the full story

Pulitzer Finalist 1MDB Scandal Reporters Bradley Hope & Tom Wright Launch Journalism-Focused Production Co Project Brazen

Bradley Hope & Tom Wright
Bradley Hope & Tom Wright Project Brazen

Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, the former Wall Street Journal reporters who together led the team that broke open the 1MDB scandal, are launching Project Brazen, a journalism studio that will tell true stories and develop IP for multiple formats including series and podcasts.

The pair also co-penned the book Billion Dollar Whale, about the fraud’s mastermind, Malaysian playboy Jho Low. The $6 billion scandal brought down a government and forced Goldman Sachs to pay the largest ever penalty under U.S. bribery laws. A series based on the book is in development with SK Global.

Project Brazen was the codename Wright and Hope gave to a three-year investigation that spanned the globe from Curaçao to Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles, and is being repurposed for the duo’s new outfit. The company is aiming to create and develop IP across podcasts, books, documentaries, television series and films. It is initially being self-funded using revenue from the pair’s projects but Hope tells Deadline the plan is to expand significantly and they are exploring financing options to support that growth.

The company has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

“Project Brazen’s stories transport audiences inside hidden worlds. Through our painstaking and challenging reporting process we peel back the cover on international crime, business and politics,” Wright and Hope said in a statement.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad